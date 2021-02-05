Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.00

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 29439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,049.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,945,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,491,000 after acquiring an additional 184,528 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 229,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

