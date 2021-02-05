Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In other Myriad Genetics news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,049.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

