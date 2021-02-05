Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 9,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel acquired 15,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,049.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth about $6,075,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYGN opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

