My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Shares Up 7.7%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 747,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 720,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. My Size had a negative return on equity of 206.80% and a negative net margin of 3,326.90%. As a group, analysts expect that My Size, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

