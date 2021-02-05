Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $22.98.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

