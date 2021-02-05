Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $191.09

Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $191.09 and traded as high as $225.00. Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) shares last traded at $221.00, with a volume of 510 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 220.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 191.09. The company has a market cap of £132.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64.

About Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.