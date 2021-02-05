MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $180.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $167.23. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.96.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $98,765.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 16,357 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $2,308,299.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,345,582. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,934,000 after purchasing an additional 112,088 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,595,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,741,000 after purchasing an additional 67,666 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,707,000 after purchasing an additional 216,046 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,073,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1,923.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 367,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 349,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

