Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Mplx’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MPLX opened at $24.09 on Friday. Mplx has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,909. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $172,500.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

