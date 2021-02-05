Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) Shares Gap Down to $11.88

Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $11.50. Mothercare plc (MTC.L) shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 26,773 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare plc (MTC.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.50. The stock has a market cap of £44.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

