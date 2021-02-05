Morgan Stanley Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $317.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $308.00 to $317.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $268.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.96. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $293.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 2,808 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $736,678.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,941. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,384 shares of company stock worth $3,511,445. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.