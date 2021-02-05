Morgan Stanley Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,089.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,070.07 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,116.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,787.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,650.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

