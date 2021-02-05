Monro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 516 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 775% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

MNRO opened at $62.07 on Friday. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Monro by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Monro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Monro by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

