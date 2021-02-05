Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Summit Insights

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.36.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $367.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.00. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 111.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $307,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,247 shares of company stock valued at $41,686,188. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.