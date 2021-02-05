Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $335.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $367.60 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.73, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,308 shares in the company, valued at $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,247 shares of company stock valued at $41,686,188. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,621,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,369,000 after acquiring an additional 302,370 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 464.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

