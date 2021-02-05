Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Increased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.91.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $1,503,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,485,271.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total value of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,664,158.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,247 shares of company stock worth $41,686,188. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $367.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.26 and a 200-day moving average of $310.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

