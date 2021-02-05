Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.08. 11,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.