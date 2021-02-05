Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MFG opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.