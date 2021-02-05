Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Reaches $43.23 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for about $43.23 or 0.00117596 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $179,413.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00054339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00155042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00086625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00065740 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00242852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00042319 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 124,422 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

