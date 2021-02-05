Milestone Resources Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 116.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.2% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $209.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.47. The company has a market capitalization of $407.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

