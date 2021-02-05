Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Announces Earnings Results

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

