MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading 11.6% Higher

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares were up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 24,514,033 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 16,178,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.45 and a beta of 3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10.
MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.
