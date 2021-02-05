MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading 11.6% Higher

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares were up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 24,514,033 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 16,178,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.45 and a beta of 3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,380,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

