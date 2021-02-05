Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $236.60

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price lifted by analysts at Fundamental Research from $223.67 to $236.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software giant’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.24% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) Strong Q2 / Growth Potential Already Priced-In” and dated January 27, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $245.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

