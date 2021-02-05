Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 50,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 153,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,041,000 after acquiring an additional 104,389 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 260,576 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $242.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.89 and a 200-day moving average of $214.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $245.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

