MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Shares Up 8.3%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKU) shares shot up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $26.50. 269,120 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 166,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.