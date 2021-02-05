Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.

MCHP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.68.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $143.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.71 and its 200 day moving average is $120.57. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

