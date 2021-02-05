Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $7,161,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 29.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 107,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in Microchip Technology by 10.3% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 47,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 26.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,882,000 after buying an additional 40,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $143.74 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.71 and its 200-day moving average is $120.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

