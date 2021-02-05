MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,017 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,843,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,171,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after buying an additional 524,196 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.24.

MGM stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

