MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGP. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.39.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.