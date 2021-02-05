MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0283 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.
Shares of MGF opened at $4.51 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $4.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
