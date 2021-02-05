Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,216.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,184.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,061.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $823.08.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

