Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.88

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.88 and traded as low as $42.89. Metro shares last traded at $42.89, with a volume of 118 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTRAF. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Metro from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Metro from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Get Metro alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.