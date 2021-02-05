MetaHash (MHC) Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and $21,557.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00152308 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00089184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00065029 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00240418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00041753 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,527,144,304 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,837,395 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

