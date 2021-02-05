MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 138,025 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 138,025 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.10% of Perficient worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth about $6,948,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 121,646 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Perficient by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 115,719 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $49,755,000 after acquiring an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Perficient by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 336,165 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 98,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $616,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,484,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,853.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $61.40.

PRFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

