MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $367,290.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $59,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,250.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,155 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

