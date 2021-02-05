MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Buys New Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

BG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

