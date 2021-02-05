Meridian Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $657,302.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00096729 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002903 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

