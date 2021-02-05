Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.42 million.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.92.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at $191,520.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

