Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) PT Raised to $44.00

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $931.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $33.11.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

