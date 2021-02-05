Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) PT Raised to $44.00

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
MBIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.
Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $931.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $33.11.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
