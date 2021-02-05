MedX Health Corp (MDX.V) (CVE:MDX) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

MedX Health Corp (MDX.V) (CVE:MDX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. MedX Health Corp (MDX.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 12,500 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

Get MedX Health Corp (MDX.V) alerts:

MedX Health Corp (MDX.V) (CVE:MDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.17 million during the quarter.

MedX Health Corp., a medical device and software company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology that is used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for MedX Health Corp (MDX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX Health Corp (MDX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.