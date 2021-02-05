Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.72-1.76 for the period. Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.72-1.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 2,872,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,526,678. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

