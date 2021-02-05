Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,916,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,066.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,417. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,793.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,653.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,136.89.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

