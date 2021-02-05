Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,087,599. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.44. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $166.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

