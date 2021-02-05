Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,827 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.7% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $354.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,650. The company has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.