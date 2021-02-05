Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 605 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.