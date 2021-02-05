McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a b rating to a d rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised McKesson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.57.

NYSE:MCK opened at $186.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.02.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in McKesson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

