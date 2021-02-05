McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 23.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $186.07 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.02.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

