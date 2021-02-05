McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.53. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

