McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after acquiring an additional 80,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $304,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD opened at $211.03 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.97 and a 200-day moving average of $213.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.