M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) Insider Moray MacLennan Purchases 561,798 Shares of Stock

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) insider Moray MacLennan bought 561,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £500,000.22 ($653,253.49).

SAA stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.28) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.36. M&C Saatchi plc has a 52-week low of GBX 25.05 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 103.91 ($1.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £113.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

