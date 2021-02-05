M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) Insider Moray MacLennan Purchases 561,798 Shares of Stock

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) insider Moray MacLennan bought 561,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £500,000.22 ($653,253.49).
SAA stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.28) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.36. M&C Saatchi plc has a 52-week low of GBX 25.05 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 103.91 ($1.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £113.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
About M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L)
