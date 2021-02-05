Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.31 billion.Maximus also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.55-3.75 EPS.

NYSE MMS traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.81. 508,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,096. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.06. Maximus has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

